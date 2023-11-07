The Vanderhoof RCMP are seeking help in identifying a suspect who is believed to have knowledge of mischief that caused extensive damage to the community’s aquatic centre.

On the evening of December 23rd, 2022, 130,000 gallons of water flooded the maintenance room of the Vanderhoof Aquatic Centre, damaging the pools’ mechanical heating and filtration systems.

Police have obtained photos of an individual believed to have knowledge of the incident.

“While the photos are of poor quality, police hope the public can help identify this person,” said North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Anyone with information on the offence, or know who the person may be, is asked to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP.