The First Nations Health Authority is funding one outreach worker position for a two-year period to support members from Northern BC First Nations communities struggling with addiction in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The new position will increase the capacity of the All Nations Outreach Society that currently supports Indigenous people living away from home.

“Many of our people are suffering the pain of addiction a long way from home and loved ones,” said First Nations Health Authority Northern Region Vice-President of Operations Julie Morrison.

“This is a way we can reach out and help them with love and encouragement and, if necessary, transportation back to treatment or to their own community.”

According to the Health Authority, First Nations people make up 14.8 per cent of the population in the Northern Region, while constituting 54.5 per cent of toxic drug poisoning events.