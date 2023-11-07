Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars head coach and general manager Mark Lamb.

During the episode, he discussed a number of topics including:

Wrap up of East Division road trip

Where the team is at as we hit the quarter-pole of the WHL season

On being one of the best teams in the WHL; the emergence of Josh Ravensbergen.

Mark’s early-season surprises

Development of Carter Rigby as a coach

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN: