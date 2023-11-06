In his first WHL season, Joshua Ravensbergen is racking up the accolades.

For the second week in a row, Ravensbergen, who was an undrafted player listed by the Cougars, has been named the WHL’s Goaltender of the Week.

He’s the first WHL netminder to receive the award in back-to-back weeks this season.

The 16-year-old made two appearances this week, putting up a 0.65 goals against average (GAA), and a .980 save percentage. (SV%)

On Friday, Ravensbergen entered the crease in relief for Ty Young in the second period, and stopped 10 of 11 shots.

In his only start of the week on Saturday, he earned a 38-save shutout win over the Prince Albert Raiders.

Through seven appearances this season, Ravensbergen is 4-1-0-0- with a 1.98 GAA (2nd in league), a .929 SV% (tied 1st in league) and three shutouts (Most in league).

This tweet is brought to you by Josh Ravensbergen: Only 5 starts, 3 shutouts – 1st in the @TheWHL . 1.98 GAA – 2nd in the WHL. .929 SV% – tied for 1st in the WHL. He turns 17 in 23 days. pic.twitter.com/kulcGw7ane — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) November 5, 2023

The Cougars wrapped up their five game East Division swing with a 3-2 record, and will return to the CN Centre for a matchup with the Red Deer Rebels on Friday.