The BC Government is investing $1.2 million in projects in Northern BC to help manufacturing companies create sustainable jobs.

“By empowering innovative ideas and investing in companies that value a clean, sustainable future, we are setting the stage for local economies to flourish,” said Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation.

“The projects we’re supporting through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund will create stability for workers and their families throughout the province by keeping good-paying jobs in the communities they call home.”

In Vanderhoof, Bid Group Technologies Ltd. is receiving as much as $100,000 to expand manufacturing capacity to keep production in-house instead of outsourcing it and optimize the parts-production process to drive efficiency.

- Advertisement -

“We are grateful for the support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund for our operations in Vanderhoof,” said Bid Group Technologies Ltd. Vice-President Lisa Minnie.

“This funding helps facilitate investments in precision manufacturing that will allow us to meet increasing customer demand across North America for parts and services for modern wood-processing facilities.

In Mackenzie, Conifex Mackenzie Forest Products Inc. will receive as much as $105,000 to optimize production and increase product quality by purchasing new equipment, allowing the company to remain competitive during lumber market fluctuations.

Businesses in Terrace, 100 Mile House, and 150 Mile House are also receiving funding.