First Nations leaders and provincial officials are coming together for the eighth B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering.

Premier David Eby, along with with Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Robert Phillips, Regional Chief Terry Teegee and Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, opened the two-day event today (Thursday) in Vancouver.

They committed to work together to build on the strong foundations of a government-to-government relationship and to advance meaningful reconciliation in the province, to uphold self-determination and create opportunity for everyone in B.C.

“With each year that passes, and as the implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act takes effect, we are witnessing a gradual transformation in British Columbia’s governance. The monumental task of shifting attitudes, perceptions and power dynamics has proven to be a significant challenge. The gathering provides First Nations and B.C.’s leadership the opportunity to recommit to the recognition of First Nations’ rights, reconciliation and the importance of collaboration in decision-making processes. In this journey, we are confronted with significant challenges that require addressing longstanding issues of land rights, resource extraction and economic development. It is essential to find pathways that strike a balance between competing interests while prioritizing First Nations’ self-determination and environmental stewardship,” – Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief.

The gathering enables First Nations leaders and provincial government officials to discuss important community issues through one-on-one meetings.

Leaders may also participate in plenary and discussion sessions on topics such as, implementing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, new decision-making models, implementing a distinctions-based approach, and addressing anti-Indigenous racism.

“Coming out of the record-setting and horrendous wildfire season, this critical gathering is set against the backdrop of the climate crisis. Now, more than ever, we must work together to uphold First Nations’ jurisdiction over our land, water and air, and work toward redress as articulated in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. We must continue to uphold our critical commitment to work together on implementation of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and focus on the important work of alignment of laws, which will necessitate moving from political platitudes into spaces of discomfort and beyond. I am extremely hopeful that working together, we can achieve these seismic changes,” – Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, Union of BC Indian Chiefs

More than 1,000 people are registered to attend, a record number, representing 193 First Nations and organizations, with more than 900 one-on-one meetings scheduled.