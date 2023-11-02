The Prince George Cougars secured the extra point in their first overtime game of the season, earning a 3-2 win over the Wheat Kings in Brandon.

Bauer Dumanski was the overtime hero in front of 2118 fans tonight (Wednesday), stripping Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect Nate Danielson of the puck for a breakaway late in the overtime frame.

The goal came as a relief for the Cougars, who were outshot, out-chanced, and outscored by Brandon in the third.

Danielson was able to tie the game for the Wheat Kings at 10:50 of the third period, his third of the season, erasing the 2-1 lead Prince George carried after the second.

The Cats, to their credit, killed 3/3 third-period penalties – including an early double minor that was given to Jett Lajoie for high sticking.

Riley Heidt had the lone second-period goal, one that Wheat Kings fans thought should have been called a penalty instead.

They don't like it in Brandon, but we love it in PG!@mnwild https://t.co/xo1KpzgAFx pic.twitter.com/B77oZ00zFt — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) November 2, 2023

Arjun Bawa scored the Cougars’ first goal and his first of the season two minutes into the game.

The Cats outshot the Wheat Kings 31-26, Ty Young stood tall in the net making 24 saves for PG.

Neither team scored on the powerplay, The Cougars were 0/5, Brandon was 0/7.

That is the second straight game the Cougars, who boast the WHL’s top powerplay unit, were held without a goal while up a man.

The win improves the WHL-leading Cougars record to 11-4-0-0, while Brandon slips to 7-6-3-1.

Prince George will end its eastern road trip this weekend with stops in Saskatoon (8-5-0-0) and Prince Albert (9-6-0-1), then return home to play the Red Deer Rebels on November 10th.

– with files from Will Peters, MyPGNow.com staff