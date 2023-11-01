Subscribe to Local News

WHL now requiring players to wear neck guards

By Will Peters

All players in the WHL will be required to wear a neck guard as soon as teams can get their hands on them.

They made the announcement this afternoon (Wednesday) following the tragic passing of Adam Johnson.

Players will be required to wear the extra protection in all on-ice activities, including practices.

