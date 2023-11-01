There has been a high demand for immunization this cold and flu season, tens of thousands of vaccines have been administered in Northern Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, 19,633 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 27,182 doses of influenza vaccines have been administered in the Northern Health region as of October 29th.

Provincially, those numbers sit at 528,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 740,529 doses of influenza vaccines.

Many pharmacies and clinics are still fully booked until December, but the Ministry is reassuring people that everyone who wants to receive a shot this season will have the chance to – they just need to stay patient.

The Ministry said some other vaccination locations have not made their later November bookings available yet to avoid overbooking and running out of shots.

In total, BC has ordered 2.8 million COVID-19 Vaccines and 2.3 million influenza vaccines for this fall season.