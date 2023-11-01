As the calendar turns to November, the Prince George-Vanderhoof area is on track to see its first snowfall.

According to Environment Canada, 5 to 10 centimetres is expected Thursday with a risk of freezing rain.

It is expected :

– Snowfall could make travel difficult.

– Risk of freezing rain for the Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson, Shuswap and northern Okanagan Valley.

– Be prepared for winter driving conditions.

The weather alert includes the following areas: Northern Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, West and North Columbia, Kinbasket, North Thompson, Cariboo, Prince George, Chilcotin, Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

- Advertisement -

A low pressure system will move into the B.C. interior tonight (Wednesday) bringing a mix of wintry precipitation. Most areas will see snow, however, warmer air will also accompany the system and this will give the potential for freezing rain Thursday morning in the North Okanagan, Shuswap, Chilcotin, Cariboo, and North Thompson regions.

In addition, a Freezing Rain warning is also in place for Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House via the Begbie Summit.