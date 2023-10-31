Williams Lake RCMP were called out to a collision at the intersection of 97 and Toop Road.

At 7:01pm, police, along with British Columbia Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

“Sadly one individual was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the matter under an act of investigation at this time.” says Staff Sargent Brad McKinnon.

RCMP were on scene for a handful of hours, closing the road as evidence was collected.

McKinnon added that as investigative task are yet to be completed, and he’s unable to release any more information at this time.

–Files by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now