A Dust Advisory is in place for Prince George and Vanderhoof because of high concentrations of particulate matter in the air.

It is expected to persist until the weather changes or there is a reduction in emissions. Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

- Advertisement -

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk. People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution