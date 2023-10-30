While Halloween is often a fun-filled day, it can also be a frightening time on our roads according to ICBC.

Each year, an average of 250 people are injured and one person is killed in 830 crashes province-wide on Halloween.

An average of 9 people were injured in 53 crashes on Halloween in the North Central region.

The crown corporation reminds drivers to reduce their speed, have patience, and to yield at crosswalks, while trick-or-treaters are asked to be reflective and to follow the rules of the road.

Tips for drivers