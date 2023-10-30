Starting on Wednesday, future job postings in BC will need transparent wage or salary information from employers.

According to the province, the change is part of BC’s Pay Transparency Act, which requires employers to put in wage info on all publicly posted jobs starting November 1.

This means that employers can no longer ask about an employee’s pay history or punish them for telling other employees and potential job applicants about their pay.

The goal of this act is to ensure that analysis of the gender pay gap goes beyond the gender binary, making BC the first province to take this approach.

- Advertisement -

Along with transparent info, the province adds that employers will need to post reports of their gender pay gap, which will come in four phases, with the first starting also on November 1.

– with files from Hussam Elghussein, My Comox Valley Now staff