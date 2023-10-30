A new public safety coalition made up of community and business groups, concerned citizens, and well-known BC retailers is demanding the province step up and put an end to the crime and violence crisis in local communities.

SOS: Save Our Streets was officially unveiled today (Monday) and one of the members is London Drugs President Clint Mahlman.

“Every British Columbian knows the escalation in crime and violence in our communities has reached epidemic proportions, and governments need to step up and do their jobs to make our streets safer,” said Mahlman.

“SOS is a broad and growing coalition committed to raising the alarm that our streets, our businesses, and our fellow British Columbians are at risk, and only governments, particularly the federal and provincial governments, have the resources, expertise, authority, and responsibility to change things for the better.

- Advertisement -

In addition to attacks on innocent victims, SOS members state retailers across BC are facing growing amounts of theft which impacts prices and local shoppers.

The coalition noted absorbing the cost of retail theft and more security is costing BC families $500 annually.

Furthermore, SOS wants to establish a set of measurable results that provide British Columbians with statistical evidence that shows whether streets and communities are getting safer or not.

Mahlman recently spoke with Vista Radio on the surge in violent shoplifting incidents occurring at the London Drugs location on Parkwood Place in PG.

He stated the Parkwood location has one of the highest crime rates ranking in the top five for loss, despite this – they are not closing the store.

“In the last seven months alone, there have been over a dozen incidents at the Prince George store that include threatening to stab our staff or kill our staff members. They have even tried to dissuade staff from even approaching them.”

While there have been discussions about closing several locations in Vancouver due to the same rampant problem, the Parkwood Place location isn’t going anywhere.

Mahlman added in July, 20 arrests took place at the Parkwood location – 11 of the 20 apprehensions were on people they had repeated dealings with in the past – one of the most prolific members of that group had been arrested nine times by London Drugs.

“The economic loss is one part of the picture. What we are most concerned about is the violence, vandalism, and vile behavior towards staff and customers.”

“People who commit crime and there is organized activity here and retail crime they know there is no accountability meaning there is no fear in being arrested.”