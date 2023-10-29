The Prince George Cougars’ five-game swing through the WHL’s East Division is, to put it mildly, off to a rough start.

The Cougars dropped a 5-1 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors in front of 3019 fans at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

“That one stings for sure, especially to start the road trip,” said Cougars Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on last night’s Post Game Show on 94.3 The Goat.

“At the end of the day, their better players were a lot better than ours, and they made their chances count. Give them credit, they came and attacked us, jumped on us early and they deserved the win for sure.”

- Advertisement -

The Warriors took a 1-0 lead into the second period, but they exploded for three goals in the middle frame.

The Cougars had their chances to score, as Koehn Ziemmer had a breakaway in the first, and Matteo Danis fumbled the puck with a wide open cage.

Ty Young made 37 saves in the loss.

“It should have been a lot more than five for sure to one,” Rigby said.

“He’s going to want a few of those back as he does, he’s a competitor, and we hung him out to dry.”

Zac Funk ended Jackson Unger’s shutout bid 7:40 into the final period, with Terik Parascak and Riley Heidt assisting.

The full box score can be found here.

The Cougars (9-4-0-0) are sitting atop the WHL’s Western Conference standings with 18 points.

The full WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars will play the Regina Pats (8-5-1-0) this afternoon. (3:00 p.m.) (Listen here)

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.