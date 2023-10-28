Jonathan Seinen has been honoured by the province at the 2023 Federation of British Columbia Woodlot Associations AGM that is taking place in Cranbrook.

The Houston man will be returning home with a $10,000 grant as the recipient of a Minister’s Award for Innovation and Excellence in Woodlot Management.

“I am pleased to announce that Jon Seinen is this year’s recipient of the Woodlot Management Award,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “Jon’s dedication to forest management, youth education programs and his commitment to his community will ensure sustainable forests for future generations.”

Seinen is the Nadina Woodlot Association president and used to serve as the director of the Federation of BC Woodlot Associations.

- Advertisement -

“The Seinen family has been managing woodlot 126 since 1981,” said Mark Clark, president, Federation of BC Woodlot Associations. “Jon took over the role from his father in 2010 and has worked through the mountain pine beetle epidemic and now through adjacent wildfires. Jon’s story is an excellent example of the hands-on resilience that woodlotters use every day in managing their operations and it demonstrates that the forests are in good hands.”

This year he contracted out his equipment to help build fire guards during the record-setting wildfire season, and spent “several weeks” managing an equipment crew fighting the Peacock Creek wildfire near Houston.

According to the province, a woodlot licensees are “re small-scale forest managers who strive to take a hands-on approach to natural-resource management.”

For more information, click here.