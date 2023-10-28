Last year, over 415,000 Canadian shoeboxes were opened by kids in struggling countries around the world.

Operation Christmas Child is setting out to do the same this year, shoeboxes will be collected across Canada on the week of November 13th.

People donating shoeboxes in Vanderhoof can drop theirs off at Vanderhoof Christian Fellowship from November 13th – 17th.

“Struggling children and families need hope,” said Kendra Shields, director of Operation Christmas Child. “This is the essence of Operation Christmas Child. Every shoebox gift is an opportunity for a child to learn that he or she matters to Canadians… That’s why I want everyone to help as many children in need as possible by packing shoeboxes.”

- Advertisement -

Shoebox donations need to be accompanied by a $10 donation to “cover shipping and other program costs.”

In the last 30 years, 200 million shoeboxes have been delivered to over 100 countries.