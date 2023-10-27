Fifty new teachers have been recruited to work in BC through the province’s new hiring incentives.

Forty-one of them will be located in northern BC, including School District 91.

The Province, in partnership with the BC Public School Employers’ Association and the British Columbia School Superintendents Association (BCSSA) northern chapter, launched the teacher-recruitment incentives this spring with $400,000 in funding to address the immediate need for teachers in the North.

Part of the funding was used to provide hiring incentives of $4,000 up to $10,000 per teacher.

“Recruiting and retaining teachers in rural and remote areas of B.C. is an important piece of our StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills.

“These incentives are one of the ways our government is supporting communities to attract more teachers and contribute to B.C.’s growing economy.”

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is providing a further $1.5 million over three years to provide more incentives to rural and remote school districts.

The new teachers have been hired in the following school districts:

Thompson-Okanagan:

School District 73- Kamloops-Thompson

Vancouver Island:

School District 84-Vancouver Island West

School District 85-Vancouver Island North ‘

North Coast:

School District 52-Prince Rupert

School District 54-Bulkley Valley

School District 92-Nisga’a

School District 82-Coast Mountains

Northwest:

School District 87-Stikine

School District 91-Nechako Lakes

School District 57-Prince George

Northeast/Peace River:

School District 81-Fort Nelson

School District 60-Peace River North