The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a structure fire early this (Thursday) morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in at around 12-30.

“The Quesnel Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on the Panarama Ridge area. Upon arrival on Panarama Road we had a fully involved structure fire. The home was destroyed, There were no injuries as the home was vacant at the time.”

Richert says the weather conditions helped to prevent the fire from spreading.

“Fortunately this time of year, we did have a lot of embers that were in the air, but with the coolness and the moisture that we have now it wasn’t able to spread.”

He says they did call in some mutual aid.

“We had 18 fire fighters, four trucks in Quesnel, We did call in Kersley’s water tender for support with two members.”

Richert says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now