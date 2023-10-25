The provincial government is advancing its target date for reaching 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales.

Instead of 2040, the sales of all new light-duty vehicles, including passenger cars and trucks, will have to be emissions-free by 2035.

Targets have been set for manufacturers to reach that goal.

The ZEV Act amendments will require automakers to meet an escalating annual percentage of new light-duty ZEV sales and leases, reaching 26% of light-duty vehicle sales by 2026, 90% by 2030 and 100% by 2035, five years ahead of the original target.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne says the legislation also contains plans to expand the electric-vehicle charging network across the province.

“In 2009, when we began driving our electric vehicle in Prince George, there were no charging stations. In those days you sought out RV campgrounds and welder shops to charge at or were satisfied with the slow charge from a wall plug. It is so much easier now that British Columbia has over 4,800 public-charging stations.” – Doug Beckett, founder and facilitator, Prince George Electric Vehicle Association

The number of registered light-duty EVs in B.C. rose from 5,000 in 2016 to more than 129,500 today, an increase of 2,500%.

British Columbia now has one of the largest public-charging networks in Canada with more than 4,800 electric-charging stations province-wide, compared to 781 charging stations in 2016, an increase of 515%.

