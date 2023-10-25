The McLeod Lake Indian Band and the Province of British Columbia signed a memorandum of understanding that will lay the foundation for a proposed seven-billion dollar Tse’khene energy transition hub north of Prince George.

The first proposed project is a hydrogen production facility that would help to significantly reduce emissions in industries that are hard to decarbonize.

In addition, a straddle plant is also being proposed which would reduce carbon emissions by extracting high-value natural gas liquids that would otherwise be burned as by-products in the gas distribution system.

Collectively, both projects could create as many as 2,000 construction jobs and 500 permanent, full-time jobs.

“The MLIB values its partnership and collaboration with the Province and the BC Energy Regulator as it advances the development of billions of dollars of on-reserve clean energy infrastructure,” said MLIB Chief Harley Chingee.

“My message to our band members is that we have been working hard to develop an environmentally and culturally responsible opportunity that, if successful, will make us a key contributor to a clean-energy future while also delivering much-deserved prosperity to our band and its members. My message to industry is that the MLIB is a commercially sophisticated and enthusiastic potential partner.”

The parties are collaborating on a detailed action plan to follow the MOU to help guide the work required during the term of the agreement.

In May, the McLeod Lake Indian Band explored the development of a major hydrogen project that would be hosted at the Tse’khene Energy Transition Hub, which is located on the band’s Kerry Lake East Indian Reserve.