The North District RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested an individual related to a homicide committed two years ago.

On Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, 100 Mile RCMP received a 9-1-1 call in the evening reporting what sounded like gunshots in the industrial area of the community.

Police responded and located a person with a gunshot wound who succumbed to their injuries.

On October 19, 2023, the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge of 1st-degree murder against James Eugene Perkins of 100 Mile House and a warrant was issued for his arrest, which was done without incident in 100 Mile House the next day.

“The North District RCMP Major Crime Unit, 100 Mile House RCMP and the Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit investigators, worked diligently in gathering all evidence and obtaining charge approval in this matter,” said Corporal Alex Bérubé.

Police said that the matter is now before the courts, and no further comments will be made.

–Files by by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now