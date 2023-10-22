The Whitehorse RCMP and Yukon Wildland Fire are seeking public assistance in locating items stolen from Wildland Fire headquarters.

Police believe sometime overnight between October 17th and 18th, someone cut a chain on a gate securing the compound and used a vehicle to take a flatbed trailer and six barrels of gasoline.

The trailer has been specifically modified with large tanks used to store and mix firefighting solutions, and should be identifiable as being a specialized piece of equipment.

Two ATVs have also been stolen recently from the same location, this theft is believed to have occurred overnight on October 16th to 17th.

“Police work closely with our public safety partners including Wildland Fire,” said Sgt. Brent Edwards of the Whitehorse RCMP.

“It’s disappointing to know that their ability to respond efficiently and safely to fires could be impacted by this thoughtless theft.”

Mounties say it’s possible the equipment could be making its way through BC along the Alaska Highway.

The above image are of a similar trailer, not the one missing.

Anyone with information on this theft or the location of the stolen items is asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP, or their local RCMP detachment.