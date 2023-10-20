A BC Hydro taskforce and First Nations stakeholders are going to be shaping the province’s clean power future.

It’s an effort to design and advance the crown corporation’s call for power next spring.

In June, the provincial government stated BC Hydro is moving ahead with a call for new renewable resources to meet the growing demand for electricity.

“B.C. is a clean-energy superpower, but we know that we are going to need more renewable electricity in the years ahead. BC Hydro’s upcoming call for power will only be the beginning as we accelerate our efforts to electrify B.C.’s growing economy and create jobs for people,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“Early engagement on the call for power with First Nations and stakeholders has been very encouraging, and we look forward to building on that over the weeks ahead as we work together on developing First Nations partnership models aimed at advancing reconciliation.”

Over the past few months, BC Hydro has engaged in talks with several First Nations partners including a large group between Prince George and the North Coast and industry leaders about new transmission lines as well as participation from other Indigenous-based groups.

“As we prepare to launch our call for power next spring, we are listening carefully to what is important to First Nations and stakeholders,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro.

“We have approached developing this call openly and with flexibility in mind. Feedback is so important, and we will continue to refine the design of the call based on what we hear from British Columbians as we continue engagement over the next several months.”