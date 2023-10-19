A sentencing hearing has been set for November 6th for a Vanderhoof man who opened fire at the local RCMP detachment two years ago.

In June, Paul Nicholas Russell was found not guilty of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and careless storage of ammunition charges.

However, he was found guilty of six other offences with court proceedings set to take place in Prince George.

According to the Superior Court Judiciary, Russell has been found guilty of the following offenses:

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Count 2);

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (Count 3);

Careless Use of a Firearm (Count 4);

Flight from a Peace Officer (Count 7);

Mischief Causing Danger to Life (Count 8); and

Mischief over $5000 (Count 9).

A link to the document can be found here.