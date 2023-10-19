The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to a duplex fire early this (Wednesday) morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says they responded at around 12-15 a.m. to a structure fire in the 600 block of Allard Street in West Quesnel.

“Upon arrival we had heavy smoke and flames showing in the building, it was a residential duplex. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and were able to gain entry.”

Richert says there was a lot of damage done to part of the building.

“No injuries. Extensive damage to the duplex. Crews were able to save the one side of the duplex. The other side suffered extensive damage, and there was a building adjacent to that that also suffered some minor damage.”

Richert says unfortunately the structure of the other side was also compromised however.

He says the residents weren’t home at the time.

Richert says it was a neighbour who called 9-1-1 and alerted them to the fire.

He says they responded with 20 fire fighters and five pieces of apparatus.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.