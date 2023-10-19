Over $28,000 has been raised for the Boucher family in under a week.

This comes after two of their children, Penelope (3) and Audrey (2) were seriously burned in an accident and had to be taken to Vancouver for treatment.

A GoFundMe to raise money for the family was posted on Thursday (October 12) as both parents, Riley and Destinee, took time off work and stayed in Vancouver with the girls.

According to the GoFundMe, Destinee will be staying for the duration of their recovery.

- Advertisement -

An update on the girls’ recovery was posted to the fundraising page earlier today.

It says, in part,

“Penelope was able to come Home!! She came home with her papa and Abner (older brother) on October 18th and will finish her recovery at home with family.

Audrey has made huge improvements and has now become an outpatient at the children’s hospital!!

She is now stay at Home Away, Burn Fund Centre. Her recovery time is not quite clear at this time but she will receive bandage changings and cleanings and burn care for the next few weeks while the burn team watches the recovery process closely.

The family would love to shine a bright light on the Home Away, Burn fund Centre and the wonderful resource they have for burn victims and their families to stay and recovery.”

You can find the GoFundMe page and more information here.