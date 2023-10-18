The College of New Caledonia is giving an opportunity to get rid of the scary “Check Engine” light.

From October 19th to 25th, the College’s Automotive Service Technician is accepting gas or hybrid vehicles from the community for students to diagnose and possible repair.

They’re looking for vehicles that meet one or more of the following criteria:

Runs poorly

Check engine lamp on

Difficulty starting

Stalling

“This is a great opportunity for vehicle owners to get their cars fixed properly at a much lower cost while also supporting the next generation of technicians,” said instructor Ken Rowell.

“AST 3 students are in their final year of the program, and this is when they can put all their knowledge together and do some real-world diagnosis work.”

Vehicles will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis until ten spots are filled.

Although there’s a cap on this specific opportunity, the department is regularly looking for other vehicles for students to repair and diagnose.

To inquire further about the program or to book a vehicle for diagnosis or repairs, call the

automotive toolroom at 250-562-2131 x5688.