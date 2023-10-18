Nearly half of BC Care Aides say their experience of the last three years has made it likely they’ll quit their jobs.

That’s according to a new poll commissioned by the province’s largest healthcare union, the Hospital Employees’ Union.

The results of the poll of 807 care aids who are members of the Union showed:

50.8% felt they did not have enough time to adequately meet the needs of residents, patients or clients.

69.5% either agree or strongly agree patients, residents or clients do not have sufficient attention and stimulation.

68% believe patients are rushed through basic care routines.

82.2% have been subjected to some form of violence or aggression from a patient

62.3% often feel mentally of physically stressed at the end of their shifts

42.8% say their workload has gotten worse in the last two years

48.5% are more likely to leave their jobs following recent work experience.

“This poll underscores what we have known for years, many of our care home residents do not receive the attention they need and that our members want to provide,” said Hospital Employees’ Union Secretary Business Manager Meena Brisard.

“The situation also takes a huge toll on care staff. When workers are rushed off their feet trying to meet residents’ needs, they put their own health at risk. The experiences of care aides working through the COVID-19 pandemic have mad this situation even worse.”

Brisard added the provincial government has taken steps to improve working and caring conditions in seniors’ care with initiatives like the Health Care Access Program.

“We have inherited from the previous government a fragmented long-term care sector with a wide range of working and caring conditions,” Brisard said.

“As BC’s Seniors Advocate, legislative committees and others have pointed out, there is a lack of accountability for public funding that is intended for front-line care.”

The survey of 807 care aides includes a small number of community health workers who provide similar care in home settings.

The survey took place September 18th to 29th.