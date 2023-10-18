The College of New Caledonia has reached a tentative agreement with its Faculty Association (FACNC), representing instructional staff.

It covers approximately 540 faculty members across the college’s six campuses in Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie, Prince George, Quesnel, and Vanderhoof.

Details about the agreement will be available pending ratification by FACNC members.

CNC is pleased to have reached a tentative collective agreement while ensuring there was no disruption to the services provided to the CNC students.

Currently, just over 390,000 people are covered by tentative and ratified agreements settled under the BC Government’s Shared Recovery Mandate – which is about 97 per cent of unionized employees in the provincial public sector.