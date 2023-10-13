Over 130 employees with the Lomak Bulk Carriers Corp in Prince George have signed off on a new five-year contract.

The workers are represented by the Transport, Marine, Warehousing and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 66.

According to a release, the new contract provides wage increases ranging from six to nine percent in the first year along with pension plan, gear allowance and vacation improvements.

“The union bargaining committee did an excellent job securing the wage increases the membership was seeking due to the current rise in the cost of living,” says Jeremy Thompson, CLAC representative.

“Along with increases to their pensions, it provides our members with a greater degree of financial security.”

This union has represented Lomak workers since 1993.