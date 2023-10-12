Donations are being collected for a Vanderhoof family after two young children were seriously burned in an accident.

Siblings Penelope and Audrey Boucher, 3 and 2 years old, are currently in Vancouver being treated.

According to the GoFundMe, posted by Lacey Borno, “Audrey is in the Burn Unit at B.C. Children’s Place for extensive medical treatment. She suffered burns to both arms, both legs, her belly and her face. Audrey is in stable condition in the ICU.

Penelope suffered burns to her face and is recovering in Vancouver with family switching back and forth to ensure the girls are always loved and watched over.”

- Advertisement -

Upwards of multiple months of treatment are expected for the two young girls.

Their parents, Riley and Destinee, are both taking time off work to be in Vancouver with the girls – Destinee will remain with them for the duration of the treatment.

$4,350 has already been raised since the GoFundMe was posted three hours ago, around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

The page says the money will “go towards any medical expenses, monthly bills and everyday expenses, as well as covering all the travel expenses of the family staying by their side.”

You can find the GoFundMe page here.