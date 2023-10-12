It was another strong showing for UNBC in the Maclean’s magazine rankings.

The university placed second out of 20 universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category which was released today (Thursday).

This marks the 20th consecutive year UNBC has finished in the top five in its category.

In 16 of the past 17 years, UNBC has finished in the top three in the Primarily Undergraduate group. The university placed second in its category in last year’s rankings.

In addition, UNBC’s School of Nursing made its debut on the best nursing schools in Canada list ranking 16th.

“Our consistent success in these rankings demonstrates how UNBC’s exceptional faculty and staff are supporting fulfilling student learning journeys,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“Through the creativity of students, the knowledge generated by faculty, and the applied expertise of alumni, UNBC influences policy and builds capacity for the advancement of thriving communities right here in northern British Columbia and beyond.”

This year, UNBC placed first in its category for students who win national awards, which include scholarships students earned from professional organizations as well as federal funding agencies.

Mount Allison placed first in the primarily undergraduate category. Simon Fraser was first in comprehensive, and McGill topped the charts in medical/doctoral.