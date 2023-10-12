Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsPolice looking for missing Vanderhoof woman
FeaturedNews

Police looking for missing Vanderhoof woman

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo supplied by Vanderhoof RCMP

Vanderhoof RCMP is asking for assistance in locating a 28-year-old female.

Chelsey Amanda Quaw is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 28 years old,
  • 175 cm (5’10) tall
  • 55 kg (120 lbs)
  • Brown hair, brown eyes.
  • Possibly wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.

According to police, Quaw walked away from her residence on the Saik’uz First Nation yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP.

with files from Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News