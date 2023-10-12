Vanderhoof RCMP is asking for assistance in locating a 28-year-old female.

Chelsey Amanda Quaw is described as:

Indigenous female

28 years old,

175 cm (5’10) tall

55 kg (120 lbs)

Brown hair, brown eyes.

Possibly wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.

According to police, Quaw walked away from her residence on the Saik’uz First Nation yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP.

– with files from Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff