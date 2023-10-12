Vanderhoof RCMP is asking for assistance in locating a 28-year-old female.
Chelsey Amanda Quaw is described as:
- Indigenous female
- 28 years old,
- 175 cm (5’10) tall
- 55 kg (120 lbs)
- Brown hair, brown eyes.
- Possibly wearing blue jeans and a purple winter jacket.
According to police, Quaw walked away from her residence on the Saik’uz First Nation yesterday morning (Wednesday).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Vanderhoof RCMP.
– with files from Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff