The Quesnel RCMP has provided more information following this morning’s (Thursday) about 20 kilometres south of Hixon on Highway 97.

Just prior to 4 a.m., police reported that a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided near Dunkley Lumber with both vehicles catching fire.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries while the motorist of the pickup was found deceased.

A crew from Dunkley Lumber attended the area to extinguish the vehicle fire in order to prevent it from spreading further.

Police continue to investigate and the highway remains closed in both directions.

“It’s unknown how long the Highway will be closed pending the investigation, said Sgt. Clay Kronebusch.

“We would like to thank Dunkley Lumber for their assistance with fire suppression.”

⛔UPDATE – #BCHwy97 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident north of #Quesnel at Dunkley Rd. Non-commercial vehicles detour via Olson Rd, Quesnel Hixon Rd, and Plett Rd. Monitor speed signs and watch for traffic control. #DunkleyBC #CaribooHwy ℹ️ Info: https://t.co/PINBxLpnZL — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 12, 2023

The North District RCMP confirmed to Vista Radio that a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97, just south of Hixon was fatal.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson stated it involved a semi-unit and another vehicle.

She added the semi was engulfed in flames.

Traffic remains closed in both directions.

The file belongs to the Quesnel RCMP and we’ll have more information once it becomes available.

Highway 97 (Cariboo Connector), is closed in both directions about 17 to 20 km south of Hixon due to a vehicle incident this morning (Thursday).

One person on the scene has told mypgnow that the major accident involved a semi and a small vehicle with both catching on fire.

Drive BC reports a detour is not available at this time and the next update will be at 9:30 this morning.