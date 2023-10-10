Prince George fell just shy of an October temperature record for a third consecutive day.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau told MyPGNow.com Monday’s daytime high in the northern capital will have to settle for the silver medal.

“We reached 21.7 degrees Celsius, which is clearly warm and a lot above seasonal but the record for October 9th is 22.2 set back in 1923.”

“21.7 degrees was also the temperature set back in 1921, we are tied for that temperature right now for second place.”

Charbonneau adds while daytime highs this week won’t be as balmy as they were on the Thanksgiving Day long weekend, they will still be five degrees above seasonal for this time of year.

“We have a change in air mass as that upper ridge that brought us those really warm temperatures goes out of the way and makes way for some showers and even a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with highs of around 14. That is what is expected for the daytime high and we are going to see things dry out.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 15-degree range for most of the week.