An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Peace River Regional District in relation to the Mount Wartenbe fire near Chetwynd

The alert is for properties in the area as the lightning-caused blaze was discovered during the long weekend.

Pedro Roldan-Delgado with the Prince George Fire Centre says it is roughly 700 hectares in size and is burning southeast of the community.

“Currently, there are 15 personnel members on the fire with another 15 arriving later on today. They are being assisted by four helicopters with bucket support and five pieces of heavy machinery.”

“The fire still remains east of the Pine River and is currently burning northeast away from the city of Chetwynd. We are expecting lighter winds than what we saw over the weekend and chances of light scattered rain throughout the fire centre.”

He added the balmy temperatures we saw during Thanksgiving did contribute to the fire.

“Right now, we are going on the tail end of our fire season. We did see the fire spark up because we are having above-seasonal temperatures in the Dawson Creek area. We were getting temperatures in the low 20’s when it usually nine degrees this time of year.”

105 active fires with 36 out of control currently burning within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Year-to-date, over 2.2 million hectares have been burned this season.