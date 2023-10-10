The Faculty Association of CNC has notified the College of New Caledonia (CNC) that it will not be setting up picket lines on Tuesday (Oct 10th).

Instead, they will proceed with a work-to-rule action (beginning at 8 AM).

On Thursday of last week (October 5th), the Faculty Association of CNC provided a 72-hour strike notice to CNC.

According to a news release from the College, a work-to-rule is generally defined as an action in which employees perform their duties strictly to the letter of their contract.

- Advertisement -

This means that any impacts on classes and services provided by faculty will be minor.

The College and the Faculty Association are scheduled to continue bargaining with the mediator to reach a collective agreement.

The Faculty Association includes nearly 550 employees.

–Files by Hartley Miller, My Prince George Now