Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS), Foundry BC, and the six local first nation groups broke ground on the new Burns Lake Foundry today (Friday).

Travis Holyk, Executive Director of Health at CSFS said it meant a lot to break ground in a traditional way.

“It feels very fitting that we stand together as partners in this work as we break ground for the facility that will increase health and social services for youth in Burns Lake.”

Planning for the facility started during the pandemic and has been supported by numerous groups with the hope to improve the services available in the area.

- Advertisement -

“The Burns Lake Foundry will be one centralized space with integrated service delivery. Culturally delivered services provide an access to experts in their field,” said Wesley Sam, Burns Lake Chief.

This building is different from other facilities as it provides both Foundry service and CSFS services for youth in Burns Lake.

“Once complete, the Foundry Burns Lake will include an integrated health and wellness centre and a CSFS youth services drop-in centre,” said Holyk

Eight other Foundrys are currently in development across the province with another ten expected to be announced in the coming year.

The new building is projected to cost about $6.7 million and continue to seek funding as the project.

Construction of the Burns Lake Foundry is scheduled for Winter 2024/25.

–Files from Logan Flint