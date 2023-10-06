The Faculty Association at CNC, which includes nearly 550 employees, issued 72-hour strike notice.

The notice would put them in a legal strike position by Sunday afternoon, however, CNC has not received information about what potential strike action may involve.

In a release today (Friday). CNC and the Faculty Association continue to be engaged in meetings with a mediator from the Labour Relations Board, who is assisting the parties in their discussions.

Negotiations on a new contract have lasted several months according to the CNC.

All CNC classes, programs, and services continued at all campuses today (Friday). If changes in services take place in the days to come, the College will provide updates as information becomes available.