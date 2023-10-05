Subscribe to Local News

Police investigating suspicious death in Fort Babine

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo courtesy of Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Smithers RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call from a residence in Fort Babine on September 28th.

When police arrived on scene, an adult male was found deceased.

Mounties said another person was also found on scene and arrested, later being released.

The individuals were known to each other, and police do not believe there to be any further threat to the public.

BC RCMP Major Crime unit was called and took over conduct of the investigation.

with files from Logan Flint, My Bulkley Lakes Now staff

