A routine search warrant at a 5th Avenue home in Burns Lake turned up drugs and money.

On September 18th, the RCMP received a report from an individual who stated a person known to them had sent threatening text messages along with photos of firearms.

A criminal code investigation involving firearms led to a search of the residence that was executed four days later (September 22nd).

Six people were at the home and were detained and later released. Two of those, an adult man and an adult woman, were arrested and later released pending a future court date.

Police located suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, a large sum of cash, paraphernalia often used in drug trafficking, one firearm, and numerous edged weapons.

The North District Emergency Response Team and Prince George Police Dog Services assisted with the file.

The investigation is ongoing.