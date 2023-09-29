A Prince George RCMP officer will not face charges from BC’s Police Watchdog following a shooting in July of 2022.

A report from the Independent Investigations Office noted a shoplifting suspect fled from police and several weapons as well as bear spray was found on him at the time of the arrest.

The incident occurred in the area of 15th Avenue and Victoria Street.

While in custody, the suspect grabbed the bear spray attacking the Mountie and others – leading the officer to shoot him in the groin.

