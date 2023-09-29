The Regional Districts of Bulkley-Nechako and Fraser-Fort George have rescinded their

evacuation order for the Noonlang Lake wildfire.

It has now been downgraded to an alert.

People within an evacuation alert area are reminded that wildland interface fire conditions can unexpectedly change, and

an immediate evacuation could be necessary.

Take the following steps for your personal safety and to help prevent damage to your home and property:

• gather important papers and move valuables to an alternate location

• make arrangements for pets to be moved to a safe location

• make arrangements for livestock and identify a safe alternative location if an evacuation order is issued

• prepare a 72-hour personal emergency kit for you and your family, including medications