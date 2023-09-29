Vanderhoof area area residents will be able to have campfires again.

As of noon today (Friday), the Category 1 Open Burning prohibition will be rescinded in the Prince George Fire Centre.

A Category 1 fire, or campfire, is defined as an open fire that burns piled material no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide. The following precautions must be in place when lighting or making use of a campfire:

There is ready access to a shovel or at least eight litres of water the entirety of the time the campfire is lit There is a fuel break around the campfire, free of any debris or combustible materials The fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the campfire for any length of time.



However, Category 2 and Category 3 open burning remains prohibited as well as the following activities: