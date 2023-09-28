All four patients who were transported to UHNBC following Tuesday’s helicopter crash 60 km east of PG have been discharged according to Northern Health.

The Prince George RCMP confirmed six people were onboard a helicopter that subsequently crashed, claiming the lives of two people.

According to police, the crash happened just before 7:45 AM near the Purden Ski Hill.

Mounties say the aircraft involved was privately owned and had been chartered to do some flights in the area.

The Transportation Safety Board has taken conduct of the investigation

In addition, the BC Coroners Service continues its own investigation and will not release or confirm the identities of the deceased.