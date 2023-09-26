Subscribe to Local News

BC RCMP on the lookout for missing PG man last spotted in Logan Lake

By Brendan Pawliw
Photo of John David Young. Photo supplied by BC RCMP.

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 67-year-old John David Young who was last seen in Logan Lake visiting a friend.

Photo supplied by BC RCMP

Young was traveling alone, from his home residence in Prince George to Duncan on Vancouver Island, and was believed to be driving a two-tone green 1994, Ford F-250, with British Columbia licence plate VJ8 406.

The last known whereabouts for him were traveling west on Highway 97D towards Ashcroft or Merritt.

Mr. Young’s family is concerned for his well-being, as it is out of character for him.

Young is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Height: 6’0”
  • Weight: 190lbs
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Grey/balding

Police are asking anyone who may have seen John Young, or his truck, or any other information to contact the Logan Lake RCMP at 250-523-6222, or through Crime Stoppers.

