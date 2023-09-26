The anticipation is building for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw which has reached a whopping 68 million dollars.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, nobody from the province has ever won this jackpot.

Spokesperson, Shelley Wong told Vista Radio it’s a pretty fun time of year.

“We are very excited for this. The 68 million Gold Ball Jackpot for tomorrow’s Lotto 6/49 draw is the largest lottery jackpot available in Canada where a player is guaranteed to win. This is the first time we have seen the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot reach the maximum amount.”

Wong expects ticket sales will spike by about 20% when compared to other jackpots this year.

Players can purchase Lotto 6/49 tickets at any of the 3,400 lottery retailers in British Columbia, as well as online at PlayNow.com or on the BCLC Lotto! App.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $83 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.