Prince George RCMP and other emergency services have been advised of a helicopter crash near Purden Ski Hill.

According to police, it happened at approximatley 7:45 a.m. this morning (Tuesday).

“Our initial information indicates there were multiple people on board the aircraft. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown. We are asking that anyone driving past that area today remember to give emergency crews plenty of room to work if they are on the highway, by slowing down and moving over and to obey flagger signals,” stated Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed to Vista Radio that six ambulances and a supervisor responded to the call. Paramedics cared for and transported four patients to hospital.

Details of this incident are still being gathered.

More information may be made available as it comes in.